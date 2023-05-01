RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
