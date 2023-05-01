RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADCOM in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RADCOM by 11.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

