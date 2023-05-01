Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SBGI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.83.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.30.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.81 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 67.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

