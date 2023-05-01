Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.34 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.