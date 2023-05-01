SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $0.45 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.