Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International Stock Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.58.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.
