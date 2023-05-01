Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ RDI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Reading International has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.26). Reading International had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,421 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.