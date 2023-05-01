Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

NASDAQ WVVI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of wine. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment is involved in the sales through third parties where prices are given at a wholesale rate.

