StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.57 on Friday. Taitron Components has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taitron Components

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.