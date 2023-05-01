Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PDEX opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

