OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 1.6 %

OPHC stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OptimumBank has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

