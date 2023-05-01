Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Increases By 9.1%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 232,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,110,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in VAALCO Energy by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,549 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 156,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 31.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EGY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $459.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.58. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.59 million during the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. Analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

