National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price target on National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Trading Up 17.3 %

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.87. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 254,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.