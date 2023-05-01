InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.84. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVIV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Featured Articles

