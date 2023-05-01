StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ NH opened at $1.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc is an evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, which engages in the provision of treatment for critical diseases such as cancer. The firm empowers treatment decisions, improves patient outcomes, validates treatment options, enables high-quality care, lowers costs, ensures appropriate reimbursement, and streamlines implementation and deployment.

