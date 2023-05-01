Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,420,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the March 31st total of 14,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $78.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

