Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,534,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 5,051,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,673.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 9.6 %

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío SA provides commercial banking services to individuals, corporate and government institutions, and to small and medium enterprises. It also provides financing services to agribusiness. It offers a range of accounts with and without checkbooks, payroll accounts, different types of investments, electronic banking, mobile banking, electronic statements, credit cards, mortgage, CrediBajio services, insurances, foreign currency exchange, specialized banking, savings fund, credits and loans, agribusiness, and other services.

