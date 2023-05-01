Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,534,700 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 5,051,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27,673.5 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Down 9.6 %
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
