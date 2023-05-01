CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the March 31st total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CAPL opened at $21.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.74. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $23.20.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Further Reading

