Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the March 31st total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 150 ($1.87) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

