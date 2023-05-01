Credit Suisse Group Cuts Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $70.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Fidelity National Information Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.04.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $58.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.87.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.