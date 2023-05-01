Insider Selling: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) EVP Sells 5,100 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $21.97 on Monday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were issued a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

