Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $54.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a sell rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET opened at $47.05 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -79.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.65% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,434.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $1,252,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,434.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,331,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,007 shares of company stock valued at $24,475,748. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.