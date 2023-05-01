Robert W. Baird Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $104.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. Teradyne has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $114.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.29.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

