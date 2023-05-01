Wells Fargo & Company Trims Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Target Price to $21.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.
Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance
Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.36. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.
Annaly Capital Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.56%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 110.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 208,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,208,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management
Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.