Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,400 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,235.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

