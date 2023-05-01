First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of 134.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.