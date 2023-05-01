First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
First Watch Restaurant Group Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $951.94 million, a P/E ratio of 134.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
