Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day moving average is $161.48. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 2,880.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

