Amcor (AMCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.77-$0.81 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Stock Up 0.5 %

AMCR stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Amcor has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 68.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.