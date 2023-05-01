AGCO (AGCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter. AGCO has set its FY23 guidance at ~$13.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $13.50-$13.50 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.59. AGCO had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, analysts expect AGCO to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of AGCO opened at $123.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.15. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $145.53.

AGCO Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 9.77%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,142 shares of company stock worth $3,671,940. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.36.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

