CompoSecure (CMPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect CompoSecure to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. CompoSecure has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $93.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.37 million. On average, analysts expect CompoSecure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $164,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,902,214.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CompoSecure news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 26,698 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $164,192.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,284,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,902,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 971,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,506 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1,075.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the period. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

