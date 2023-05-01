Symbolic Logic (OTCMKTS:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (OTCMKTS:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS EVOL opened at $1.13 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
