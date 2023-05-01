Symbolic Logic (OTCMKTS:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (OTCMKTS:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS EVOL opened at $1.13 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

