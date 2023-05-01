Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Triton International Price Performance

Triton International stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Triton International has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $83.82.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Triton International’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triton International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

