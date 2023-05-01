Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

SRT stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $132.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.83 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Startek has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $4.53.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Startek will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Startek by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Startek during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Startek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

