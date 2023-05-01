Robert W. Baird Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $760.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $698.63.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $695.57 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $670.66 and a 200 day moving average of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 32.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

See Also

