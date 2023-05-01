Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

Posted by on May 1st, 2023

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.