Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Mizuho

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mosaic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.86.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MOS opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,716,000 after acquiring an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $412,663,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,840,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,356,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

