Robert W. Baird Raises Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $300.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $272.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.58.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $281.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.32 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $284.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.80, for a total transaction of $504,381.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Lennox International by 211.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.