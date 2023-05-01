Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.
Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 281,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.
