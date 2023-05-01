Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. Integer has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.49.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Integer will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Integer by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integer by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,288,000 after buying an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 281,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

