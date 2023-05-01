IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Mizuho

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.17.

NYSE:IEX opened at $206.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.57. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.10. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in IDEX by 491.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter valued at $43,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

