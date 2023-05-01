IDEX (NYSE:IEX) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Robert W. Baird

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

IEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $206.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.