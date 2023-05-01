Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Payments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.92.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.71 on Friday. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.