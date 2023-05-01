Insider Selling: HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) COO Sells 15,150 Shares of Stock

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthStream Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $755.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 3.17%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HSTM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.