Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Edward Muransky acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 3.4 %

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FMNB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

