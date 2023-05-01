Robert W. Baird Raises Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $83.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Graco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $79.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $79.45.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 31,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $2,184,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 601,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,226,200.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $1,481,134.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after purchasing an additional 80,199 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after purchasing an additional 99,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Featured Stories

