Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $540.00 at Truist Financial

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ROP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $494.58.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $454.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $481.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.