Morgan Stanley Trims Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Target Price to $260.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $298.58.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SAM opened at $317.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.92. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2,099.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

