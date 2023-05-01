Wedbush Increases Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Price Target to $30.00

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. Tri Pointe Homes has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 951.4% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 107.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 500.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

