IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect IPG Photonics to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $0.90-$1.20 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $333.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.51 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP opened at $114.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $134.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

IPGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $953,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,369,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,954,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $120,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading

