Pulmonx (LUNG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Pulmonx has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 109.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pulmonx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $11.75 on Monday. Pulmonx has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUNG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $31,931.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock valued at $59,176. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pulmonx by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pulmonx by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

