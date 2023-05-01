MiMedx Group (MDXG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MiMedx Group to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. On average, analysts expect MiMedx Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of MDXG opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.55. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on MDXG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In other news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,799 shares of company stock valued at $370,577 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

