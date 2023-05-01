MeridianLink (MLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MeridianLink to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. MeridianLink has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.77 million. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLNK opened at $14.94 on Monday. MeridianLink has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MeridianLink by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MeridianLink by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MeridianLink by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

