Dorman Products (DORM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Dorman Products to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Dorman Products has set its FY23 guidance at $5.15-$5.35 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dorman Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $86.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.72. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $119.04.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

In other news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

See Also

