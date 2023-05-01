INNOVATE (VATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter.
INNOVATE Price Performance
NYSE:VATE opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. INNOVATE has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.23.
Institutional Trading of INNOVATE
INNOVATE Company Profile
INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INNOVATE (VATE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for INNOVATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INNOVATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.