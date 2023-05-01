INNOVATE (VATE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter.

NYSE:VATE opened at $2.86 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. INNOVATE has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $225.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VATE. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in INNOVATE by 74,703,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,735,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 3,735,161 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in INNOVATE by 554.3% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,350,662 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in INNOVATE by 549.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 553,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in INNOVATE in the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in INNOVATE in the fourth quarter worth $621,000. 32.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

